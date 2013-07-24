Activist investor Red Mountain pushes Deckers' board to explore sale
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.
VIENNA, July 24 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International will buy back 562 million euros ($743 million) of its 1.5 billion-euro government-backed bond due in 2014, it said on Wednesday.
Raiffeisen had offered to buy back for cash any or all of the notes, the last of its bonds guaranteed by the Austrian government. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.