BRIEF-Jinke Property Group completes establishment of educational investment unit
* Says it completes establishment of educational investment unit in Chongqing city
VIENNA Feb 22 Raiffeisen Bank International will redeem its 5.47 percent subordinated bond due 2028 at par on Feb. 28, it said in a statement on Friday.
"The above mentioned bond will be paid back early in full at face value on the coupon settlement date of Feb. 28 2013," it said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
TAIPEI, June 1 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, buoyed by modest gains in nearly all sectors, with the electronics and semiconductor indexes climbing the most. As of 0432 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 10,069.01, after closing down 0.6 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.9 percent, while the transportation index gained up to 0.8 percent. The financial subindex slipped up to 0.08 percen