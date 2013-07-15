EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
* Offer to buy back 1.5 bln eur 2014 3.625 pct bond
* Offer begins Monday, expires 1500 GMT July 23
* Bond was last of 4.25 bln state-guaranteed bonds (Adds background)
VIENNA, July 15 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International has offered to buy back the last of its 4.25 billion euros ($5.6 billion) of state-guaranteed bonds, it said on Monday.
Raiffeisen said it would buy back for cash any or all of its government-backed 1.5 billion euro notes due in 2014 in an offer starting on Monday and expiring at 1500 GMT on July 23.
The bank, central and eastern Europe's second-biggest lender after UniCredit's Bank Austria, is in a period of transition after the resignation in May of expansionist Chief Executive Herbert Stepic.
New CEO Karl Sevelda has said huge cost cuts are needed to combat slowing growth in the region and to help the bank beef up its balance sheet and pay back state aid of 1.75 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.