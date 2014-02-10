VIENNA Feb 10 Raiffeisen Bank International's free float has risen to 39.3 percent following its 2.78 billion euro ($3.79 billion) capital increase, the bank said on Monday.

Unlisted Raiffeisen Zentralbank remains RBI's biggest shareholder with 60.7 percent, down from 78.5 percent before the share sale.

"The share should profit from greater liquidity," RBI Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7343 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)