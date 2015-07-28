VIENNA, July 28 Raiffeisen Bank International is restructuring part of its debt to boost a key capital ratio by 4 basis points, it said on Tuesday, as part of a drive to reach a 12-percent ratio by the end of 2017.

In the first quarter, RBI's fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio was 9.9 percent and it has previously announced currency movements would boost the ratio by 22 basis points at least in the second quarter and 32 basis points this year.

"RBI has entered into the securitisation of a portfolio consisting of Austrian and German real estate loans and selected corporate loans with a final volume of 705 million euros ($780 million)," the bank said in a statement.

"The transaction leads to a reduction in RBI's risk-weighted assets (RWA) of approximately 340 million euros, thus strengthening the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio by 4 basis points," it said, adding it was aiming to improve the ratio by at least 20 basis points a year through securitisation.

RBI, emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, last week said the sale of its Polish unit might be delayed due to complications over its mortgages being denominated in Swiss francs.

RBI's revamp, first announced in February, will involve the Austrian bank selling operations in Poland and Slovenia and cutting back in Russia in a drive to boost its capital ratio to 12 percent of RWAs by the end of 2017 from 10 percent now.

($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Mark Potter)