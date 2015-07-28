VIENNA, July 28 Raiffeisen Bank International
is restructuring part of its debt to boost a key
capital ratio by 4 basis points, it said on Tuesday, as part of
a drive to reach a 12-percent ratio by the end of 2017.
In the first quarter, RBI's fully loaded Common Equity Tier
1 (CET 1) ratio was 9.9 percent and it has previously announced
currency movements would boost the ratio by 22 basis points at
least in the second quarter and 32 basis points this year.
"RBI has entered into the securitisation of a portfolio
consisting of Austrian and German real estate loans and selected
corporate loans with a final volume of 705 million euros ($780
million)," the bank said in a statement.
"The transaction leads to a reduction in RBI's risk-weighted
assets (RWA) of approximately 340 million euros, thus
strengthening the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio by 4 basis
points," it said, adding it was aiming to improve the ratio by
at least 20 basis points a year through securitisation.
RBI, emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, last week said
the sale of its Polish unit might be delayed due to
complications over its mortgages being denominated in Swiss
francs.
RBI's revamp, first announced in February, will involve the
Austrian bank selling operations in Poland and Slovenia and
cutting back in Russia in a drive to boost its capital ratio to
12 percent of RWAs by the end of 2017 from 10 percent now.
($1 = 0.9038 euros)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich;
Editing by Mark Potter)