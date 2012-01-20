* RBI seeks capital buffer, no dramatic balance sheet shrinkage

* Asset retrenchment in Central & Eastern Europe a last resort

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - The chief executive of Raiffeisen Bank International is confident the Austrian lender will meet its European Banking Authority capital requirements without curtailing its commitment to central and eastern Europe.

Herbert Stepic says he wants RBI to raise more than the EUR2.1bn that the EBA has demanded without dramatically shrinking its balance sheet in the region.

"We want to create a certain cushion," Stepic told IFR ahead of today's deadline for banks to submit their plans to raise capital to European regulators.

"The last of the possibilities is reducing assets in Central and Eastern Europe. That would be the last resort," he said, adding he was confident that RBI would raise its capital by the EBA's June 30 deadline.

He said the bank has 20 different measures under consideration, including improving group efficiencies. RBI also hopes that local and European regulators will allow EUR1bn worth of private participation capital, a type of preference share, to be counted towards the bank's core capital.

Earlier this week Fitch said that Austrian banks' attempts to meet the EBA's core capital requirements could have negative repercussions for their CEE businesses.

"Major Austrian banks will face a difficult balancing act until the middle of 2012," said Christian Kuendig, senior director and analyst for Austrian banks at Fitch.

"While they are required to improve their capitalisation to meet EBA requirements and allay debt investors, they will have to ensure that risk-weighted asset reduction does not structurally damage their CEE franchises," he added.

Just over 50% of RBI's balance sheet is exposed to CEE, amounting to about EUR97bn. "Our balance sheet [in the region] is not growing but it's not shrinking dramatically either," said Stepic.

Central bank rules

The 65-year old veteran of the firm -- he has spent nearly 40 years at RBI and its predecessor institutions -- also dismissed concerns that measures by Austrian bank supervisors to limit lending to their CEE subsidiaries will have a detrimental impact on the region.

The Austrian central bank announced rules last year that cap new lending to 110% of what banks "that are particularly exposed" can arrange in local refinancing. Banks need an extra capital buffer by 2016 and must meet Basel III capital rules six years ahead of schedule.

But the measures have been criticized by political leaders in CEE, worried that they could lead to a credit crunch. Stepic, however, says "the effect will be very limited".

The rules were announced to preserve Austria's Triple A rating, although it has since lost that status with Standard & Poor's.

"The Austrian authorities want to make our subsidiaries less dependent on cross-border funding from Vienna and more on domestic deposits. So they introduced a cap on new lending," said Stepic.

He added, however, that because the definition of the loans-to-deposit ratio is wider than that used by the International Financial Reporting Standards there is sufficient flexibility built in.

Stepic accepted that the policy could have been communicated better. In that sense, he added, the recently launched second Vienna Initiative (Vienna 2.0) should help align the interests of both the public and private sectors.

One of the aims of Vienna 2.0 is to ensure that home country authorities consider the impact regulatory measures could have on Central and Eastern Europe, said Fitch. It also asks CEE authorities to further develop local capital markets. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)