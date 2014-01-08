* Eyes 2.0-2.25 bln euro equity capital hike within six
months
* Could use money to bolster balance sheet, repay state aid
* Confirms has dropped plans for now to sell Hungarian unit
(Adds quotes and background)
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, Jan 8 Raiffeisen Bank International
may increase its equity capital by up to 2.25 billion
euros ($3.06 billion) in the next six months, it said on
Wednesday, mirroring Austrian rival Erste Group's move
to shore up capital and repay state aid.
Central and eastern Europe's second-biggest lender has long
said it could sell more shares to bolster its relatively weak
balance sheet and a statement after the market close was the
most detailed yet on what the Vienna-based bank has in mind.
Strengthening its equity would help RBI implement new Basel
III rules "and is expected to include a capital increase of 2.0
billion to 2.25 billion euros", it said, or around 40 percent of
its current market worth of nearly 5.4 billion.
The timing and size of any transaction was subject to board
approval and market conditions, it added.
A potential transaction would significantly increase RBI's
free float, it said, a signal that unlisted parent Raiffeisen
Zentralbank - itself owned by regional banks - was
ready to see its 78.5 percent stake diluted. Institutional and
private investors own the rest.
RBI also plans to issue subordinated capital instruments
over the next 12 months, it added.
It was looking at redeeming 2.5 billion euros in non-voting
participation capital "in full or in part in the near future",
it said, referring to money it raised from the state and private
investors to help weather the financial crisis. Austria provided
1.75 billion of the total.
The capital counts as core Tier 1 capital under
international and Austrian rules only until the end of 2017.
At the end of September 2013, the bank's core Tier 1 ratio was
10.1 percent.
Expectations that Raiffeisen could take such a step rose
after Erste last year raised around 660 million euros via a
rights issue to help repay state aid.
That helps explain why RBI stock trades at around 8 times
12-month forward earnings, a discount to Erste on around 12
times, according to StarMine, which weights analyst estimates by
their previous forecasting accuracy.
RBI also said it had decided for now not to sell its
Hungarian unit "under the current conditions". Reuters had
earlier reported it had halted the sale.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Pravin Char and David
Evans)