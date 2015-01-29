* Raiffeisen to cut risk-weighted assets

* Shares bounce off lows as reassures on capital position (Adds quotes from call)

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, Jan 29 Raiffeisen Bank International sees no need for "fire sales" as it shrinks its balance sheet, its finance chief said on Thursday, seeking to reassure investors that it has the strength to withstand turmoil in Russia and other markets.

RBI, which has said losses could exceed 500 million euros ($565 million) in 2014, said late on Wednesday that it was planning to extend its capital buffer by reducing risk-weighted assets (RWA) by at least 20 percent.

"I'm not worried that we can execute it. Mind you, this is not a fire sale. We are not in a rush," Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell told a call with analysts, saying the asset reduction was a medium-term project.

Shares in the bank rebounded as much as 17.5 percent on the news and were up 13.1 percent at 10.18 euros by 1209 GMT, having hit a new low on Wednesday.

Gruell said emerging Europe's second-biggest lender would take an orderly approach to pruning RWAs, which stood at 79.4 billion euros at the end of September. More details are expected next month when it releases 2014 financial results.

"It will be a combination of an organic reduction of risk weighted assets and also (perhaps) sale of portfolios or also possible exit of units," he said.

Letting short-term loans expire will make up a "considerable part" of the programme, which could also entail selling parts of a loan book or loan portfolio.

WHAT COULD GO?

Raiffeisen is in the process of floating its Polbank unit in Poland and could end up selling more than 25 percent, Gruell said, although no decisions on this had been made.

Conflict in Ukraine has scuppered plans to sell its unit there, and it pulled plans to sell its Hungary unit to a local investor a year ago when it did not get the price it wanted.

RBI also reiterated it was not planning to sell its lucrative Russian unit or carry out a capital increase. The bank's equity and total capital ratios fulfilled all regulatory capital requirements, it said.

Based on draft documents, Gruell said he was "pretty relaxed" about new minimal capital levels the bank expected to get from the European Central Bank next month.

RBI operates in Austria and 15 countries in central and eastern Europe, but also has branches in other countries. RBI's business in 2014 suffered particularly in Ukraine and Hungary.

Gruell said Raiffeisen continued to lend in Russia but was being more selective given a worsening economic climate and its desire to keep a safe capital buffer at the unit, which he said had sufficient capital and liquidity.

"We are very confident that for 2015 we have a positive result coming out of Russia," he said. "We do not expect excessive further provisioning requirements for 2015." ($1 = 0.8450 euros) (editing by David Clarke and Keith Weir)