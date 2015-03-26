LONDON, March 26 Raiffeisen Bank International
(RBI) said it did not currently need to consider a
rights issue, despite warning this week it may post a second
straight year of losses in 2015.
"For the time being we do not have any intention of doing a
rights issue," Karl Sevelda, the bank's chief executive, told
analysts in London on Thursday.
Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender is planning on
selling operations in Poland and Slovenia and cutting back in
Russia to boost its balance sheet and revive profits.
The bank said it had a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 10
percent at the end of 2014 and was targeting 12 percent by the
end of 2017.
(Reporting by Alex Smith; Writing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing
by David Holmes)