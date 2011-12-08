BRIEF-TCG BDC Inc says it priced its IPO of 9 million shares of common stock at $18.50 per share
VIENNA Dec 8 Austria's Raiffeisen Zentralbank said the group's capital need under EBA guidelines was 2.13 billion euros ($2.84 billion), 400 million less than previously expected.
RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International , said from today's perspective it would not need state aid to reach the goal.
($1 = 0.7512 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
June 13 U.S. credit card losses are likely to rise at JPMorgan Chase & Co and across the industry, Gordon Smith, head of the bank's consumer businesses, said at a conference on Tuesday.