VIENNA Jan 29 Raiffeisen Bank International
sees no need for "fire sales" as it moves to shrink
its balance sheet, it finance chief said on Thursday, seeking to
reassure investors that it has the strength to withstand
ructions in Russia and other markets.
"We are not in a rush," Martin Gruell told a call with
analysts, saying cutting risk-weighted assets by a fifth was a
medium-term project. He said the Austrian bank would give firm
details when it releases preliminary 2014 results next month.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke)