VIENNA Jan 9 Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB)
, the unlisted majority owner of Raiffeisen Bank
International (RBI), is ready to play a substantial
role in any capital increase by RBI, it said on Thursday.
"Should it come to a capital increase at RBI, RZB would take
part not only to a symbolic but also to a visible extent,"
Walter Rothensteiner, who is chairman of RBI and chief executive
of RZB, said in a statement released by RBI. He was not more
specific, but the bank has said in the past RZB intended to keep
a majority of RBI.
RZB now has a 78.5 percent stake in RBI, which has said a
capital increase of up to 2.25 billion euros it plans in the
next six months was expected to boost its free float
significantly.
