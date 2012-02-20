VIENNA Feb 20 Ratings agencies are "ignorant" about emerging Europe and tend not to differentiate among countries in the promising region, the head of Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International told a newspaper.

Herbert Stepic took issue with comments from Moody's and Standard & Poor's that risks from emerging Europe pose threats to the debt ratings of Austria and its main banks such as RBI and Erste Group.

"In Anglo-American circles the knowledge of and ability to assess central and eastern Europe are suboptimally cultivated," he told Der Standard in an interview published on Monday, citing his experience from investor road shows.

"Really only European emigrants are well versed in this regard, and U.S. Jewish citizens who know Austria and the East well. The Americans see eastern Europe in a less differentiated way and as one entity. In New York eight of 10 people still speak today of the Eastern Bloc, and that says it all."

Asked if that made ratings agencies ignorant, he said: "Yes, they are ignorant. Or to put it another way, the countries of eastern Europe are not interesting enough for them."

Stepic reiterated the commitment of RBI, emerging Europe's third-biggest lender, to the region.

"With the exception of Hungary and Belarus due to its hyperinflation eastern Europe is doing well, and in part clearly better than southern euro zone countries. I find completely mistaken the argument of Austrian risk as a result of eastern commitments."

Standard & Poor's stripped Austria of its top debt rating in January and Moody's warned this month it could do the same. Both cited the risks from Austrian banks' role in emerging Europe, where they are the leading lenders. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)