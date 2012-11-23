* Says observing market, would raise capital if needed

* Is relaxed about need for capital increase for now

* Declines comment on H2 earnings (Adds detail, background)

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 Raiffeisen Bank International sees business conditions as stable in the second half of the year but cautions this does not imply a repeat performance of first-half earnings, Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said on Friday.

Speaking in Frankfurt, Stepic repeated that the lender was observing the market and stood ready to raise capital if necessary, but saw no need to do so currently.

"There is no pressure due to the fact that we have achieved, through the EBA regulation, 10.1 percent of core tier 1 capital, and that makes us much more relaxed in the existing capital requirements," Stepic said on the margins of the European Banking Congress.

The European Banking Authority set a target for banks to have core tier one capital of at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-2012.

RBI has said a capital increase was a potential option should conditions allow.

The Raiffeisen group earned around 700 million euros ($902 million) in net profit in the first half but Stepic declined to give a forecast for the remainder of the year.

"I said the business is stable but I am not talking about the result," Stepic said. ($1 = 0.7761 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze)