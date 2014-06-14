VIENNA, June 14 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank
International has boosted its savings target to help
offset rising costs from its exposure in Ukraine, Chief
Executive Karl Sevelda said in a newspaper interview.
RBI, the central and eastern European arm of unlisted
Raiffeisen Zentralbank, had said last September that it
aimed to save around 450 million euros ($613 million) by 2016,
but it has now increased the goal.
"From today's perspective we want to save nearly 600 million
euros," he told Der Standard without giving any details on how
the extra savings were to be achieved.
Sevelda reiterated that Russia - its single most profitable
market - remained core but RBI wanted to reduce its reliance on
results there by increasing profits in other markets such as
Poland.
"I expect a massive improvement in the earnings situation in
Poland. In Romania and the Czech Republic - where we had to
write down a misplaced IT investment in 2013 - it will be better
this year (and) Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia are over budget so
far," he said.
"Austria too will be better, even if we are suffering from
a big bankruptcy or two. We will surely have a loss in Ukraine
this year after earning 100 million euros there in 2013."
Ukraine's economy has been hit hard by a crisis in its
eastern regions where the government is battling an insurgency.
Analysts polled by Reuters this month revised their 2014 gross
domestic product forecast to a contraction of 5.0-4.8 percent -
in line with the latest government forecast - from 4.3-4.4
percent in last month's poll.
STRESS TESTS
Aided by a 2.8 billion euros rights issue, RBI this month
repaid 1.75 billion euros in Austrian state aid it got in 2009
to help it weather the financial crisis.
It has a 9.9 percent core tier one capital ratio under new
Basel 3 standards, but Sevelda said this would ultimately rise.
"It is true that we will need higher ratios. The discussion
with supervisors is going in the direction of 11, 12 percent,"
he said, adding this was good for banks' creditworthiness but
posed "a mammoth task for profitability".
Sevelda said he was not concerned about stress tests under
way for top European banks even though they set tough standards,
including an assumption the Russian economy would contract by 18
percent over three years.
"The good thing is that you are really safe if you pass the
test. If not, you have to build more equity within nine months,
but we would achieve even that," he said.
Sevelda said he had met new Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko and hoped to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin
when he visits Austria this month.
"Of course Russian democracy is by our standards not
comparable to that in the West. But one also has to note that
Putin has brought order to the economic and political system,"
he said.
"He created for business an environment that makes it
possible for western companies to invest and in many areas is
more liberal than in some EU countries," he added, noting for
instance Raiffeisen had never had problems repatriating profits.
"As far as politics go, the Russian have different
expectations than we do. I think Putin would get elected there
even if, for example, there was more media freedom. A politician
like him would have little chance of getting elected in central
Europe."
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Pravin Char)