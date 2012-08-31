(Refiles to correct typopgraphical error in paragraph 2)
ALPBACH, Austria Aug 31 Austrian lender
Raiffeisen Bank International denied a newspaper
report on Friday that Chief Executive Herbert Stepic could soon
make way for a replacement.
"The reported rumour that Herbert Stepic will be replaced by
Casinos Austria CEO Karl Stoss is completely unfounded," RBI
Chairman Walter Rothensteiner said in a statement. He is also
chairman of Casinos Austria.
The Wiener Zeitung paper had cited unidentified sources it
said were close to RBI in its report.
It linked the rumours to negative publicity over media
reports that Stepic was involved in a real estate deal in
Serbia, financed with a loan from Hypo Alpe Adria, that went
sour, forcing Hypo to write down the loan.
The FMA markets watchdog has said it was looking into the
reports, on which Stepic has declined to comment.
