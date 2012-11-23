FRANKFURT Nov 23 Raiffeisen Bank International sees business conditions as stable in the second half of the year but cautions this does not imply a repeat performance of first-half earnings, Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said.

Speaking in Frankfurt, Stepic repeated that the lender is observing the market and stood ready to raise capital if necessary, but sees no need to do so currently.

The Raiffeisen group hit the target for banks to have core tier one capital of at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-2012 as defined by the European Banking Authority.

It has said a capital increase at RBI was a potential option should conditions allow. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze)