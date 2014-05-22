VIENNA May 22 Raiffeisen Bank International
does not expect the confrontation between Russia and
the West over Ukraine to escalate, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda
said on Thursday, adding he could not envision Europe's halting
its purchases of Russian natural gas.
"We are confident that Russia will remain an attractive
banking market over the medium and long term," he told a
conference call with analysts after the Austrian lender's
first-quarter profits easily beat market expectations.
Sevelda earlier told Austrian radio that the bank was
largely unaffected by large capital outflows from Russia, its
single most important market.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)