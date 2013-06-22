VIENNA, June 22 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International must cut costs "massively" as
opportunities to grow dry up in parts of central and eastern
Europe, its new chief executive told two newspapers.
Karl Sevelda, RBI's former corporate banking chief, took
over as CEO of central and eastern Europe's second-biggest
lender two weeks ago after the sudden resignation of Herbert
Stepic over personal offshore property deals.
Asked by Austria's Kleine Zeitung how big the cost cuts
would have to be, Sevelda answered: "They will have to be
massive if we even want to keep our profits stable."
In a separate interview published on the website of
Austria's Kurier newspaper on Saturday, he said: "The subject of
costs will certainly be a very decisive one in the next months
and years. We do see that growth opportunities are limited."
Stepic said when he offered his resignation he wanted to
spare the bank embarrassment, although he had done no wrong.
Sources told Reuters the provincial Austrian banks that control
RBI were unhappy about his aggressive eastward expansion.
Sevelda told Kleine Zeitung: "Unfortunately, the economy in
eastern Europe is not as good or recovering as fast as we
originally thought."
He told Kurier there were no plans to exit any region. "In
Russia, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania and
Austria we want to grow further, especially in business with
private clients."
"In other markets we will only grow slightly or more likely
stagnate," he said, adding that he wanted to reorganise RBI and
expand its top management, which was too small in light of the
many markets in which RBI operated.
"We are currently considering a revision of the structure
and the organisation. We will consult on this in the next weeks.
We have a six-person executive board and this is too few in the
long term," he said.
He told Kleine Zeitung all parts of the group would have to
help with cost cuts even if it meant giving up some autonomy.
RBI is 78 percent owned by the unlisted Raiffeisen
Zentralbank group RZB.UL, which is in turn controlled by eight
provincial Austrian banks known as landesbanks.
The landesbanks are themselves owned by hundreds of small
cooperative Raiffeisen banks forming the Raiffeisen system.
"We are considering intensively how the provincial banks can
cooperate more efficiently with RZB and with RBI as RZB's
biggest unit. Federalism is good but expensive," he said.
