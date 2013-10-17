* Reiterates other steps can also strengthen finances
* Says risk costs may have peaked but not certain
* Sees non-performing loans stabilising in quarters ahead
VIENNA, Oct 17 A share sale is not the sole way
Raiffeisen Bank International can bolster its balance
sheet, Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell said on Thursday.
"It is not the only option we have," he told the Gewinn
Messe retail investor conference, noting the Austrian bank could
also reduce non-core business and use efficiency steps to boost
profitability as ways to improve capital ratios.
RBI reiterated this month that it could sell more shares to
shore up its finances, seeking to clarify comments from new
Chief Executive Karl Sevelda.
Gruell on Thursday painted an upbeat picture for emerging
Europe's second-biggest bank as the economic picture improves.
While the recession was not yet completely over, the outlook
for risk costs - or net provisions for bad debts - was getting
better.
"We assume that we have probably seen the high point. You
can't say this with certainty, of course," he said.
"We see the economic environment getting sustainably better
now, not just in western Europe and the euro countries but also
in eastern Europe."
Problems at some large companies affected the stock of
non-performing loans in recent quarters, he said, but added:
"We assume that in the quarters ahead the situation will
stabilise and this topic will increasingly improve thanks to the
economic upturn."
Gruell welcomed intervention by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi to address a conflict between banks and
the Hungarian government over how to handle foreign-currency
loans that Hungary wants to convert into forint loans.
He said this could have a positive impact in other countries
as well, adding he expected banks and Hungary would eventually
agree to share the pain of converting such loans.
Gruell declined to respond to speculation that Raiffeisen
could sell its Ukrainian business - the country's fourth-biggest
bank - saying only he was not surprised the bank was getting
unsolicited offers given the solid performance it was generating
there despite a challenging environment.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jane Merriman and
David Evans)