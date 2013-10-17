* Reiterates other steps can also strengthen finances

VIENNA, Oct 17 A share sale is not the sole way Raiffeisen Bank International can bolster its balance sheet, Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell said on Thursday.

"It is not the only option we have," he told the Gewinn Messe retail investor conference, noting the Austrian bank could also reduce non-core business and use efficiency steps to boost profitability as ways to improve capital ratios.

RBI reiterated this month that it could sell more shares to shore up its finances, seeking to clarify comments from new Chief Executive Karl Sevelda.

Gruell on Thursday painted an upbeat picture for emerging Europe's second-biggest bank as the economic picture improves.

While the recession was not yet completely over, the outlook for risk costs - or net provisions for bad debts - was getting better.

"We assume that we have probably seen the high point. You can't say this with certainty, of course," he said.

"We see the economic environment getting sustainably better now, not just in western Europe and the euro countries but also in eastern Europe."

Problems at some large companies affected the stock of non-performing loans in recent quarters, he said, but added:

"We assume that in the quarters ahead the situation will stabilise and this topic will increasingly improve thanks to the economic upturn."

Gruell welcomed intervention by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to address a conflict between banks and the Hungarian government over how to handle foreign-currency loans that Hungary wants to convert into forint loans.

He said this could have a positive impact in other countries as well, adding he expected banks and Hungary would eventually agree to share the pain of converting such loans.

Gruell declined to respond to speculation that Raiffeisen could sell its Ukrainian business - the country's fourth-biggest bank - saying only he was not surprised the bank was getting unsolicited offers given the solid performance it was generating there despite a challenging environment. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Evans)