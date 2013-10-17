VIENNA Oct 17 A share sale is not the only
option for Raiffeisen Bank International to bolster
its balance sheet, Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell said on
Thursday.
He told the Gewinn Messe retail investor conference that the
Austrian bank could also reduce non-core business and use
efficiency steps to boost profitability as ways to improve
capital ratios.
While the recession was not yet over, he said risk costs, or
net provisions for bad loans, were peaking and that bad loans
should stabilise in the quarters ahead.
(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)