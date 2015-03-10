VIENNA, March 10 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) will not pay a dividend for 2014 on capital it received to help it weather the financial crisis, it said on Tuesday.

RBI had faced a potential liability of 100 million euros ($107.5 million) had it decided to pay a dividend, said Susanne Langer, speaking for the bank's investor relations department.

Last June RBI repaid 1.75 billion euros in capital it got from the state and in September it paid back the remaining 750 million euros in so-called non-voting participation capital it raised from private investors.

"RBI will neither pay dividends on ordinary shares nor on the stateheld or privately-placed participation capital for 2014," RBI said in a statement. It had previously announced it would not pay a dividend on ordinary shares.

"These decisions have been agreed with the European Central Bank in Frankfurt. The reason for these measures is the negative result for 2014," RBI said.

Hurt by results in Ukraine and Hungary, emerging Europe's number two lender last month posted a preliminary 2014 loss of 493 million euros. At 1305 GMT, RBI's shares were down around 4.3 percent to trade at 12.74 euros. ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Reporting By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Keith Weir)