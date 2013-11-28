(Changes repayment of state aid to end of 2017 from 2016)
VIENNA Nov 28 Raiffeisen Bank International
(RBI) can keep its dividends unchanged and still be
able to repay Austrian state aid by the end of 2017, a senior
Raiffeisen banker said on Thursday.
RBI paid a 2012 dividend of 1.17 euros per share.
"I do expect steady dividends at RBI," said Klaus
Buchleitner, an RBI supervisory board member who heads
Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich Wien, the provincial
lender that is the biggest shareholder in RBI parent Raiffeisen
Zentralbank.
He told reporters Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich
Wien - one of six Austrian lenders to come under
direct supervision of the European Central Bank after stress
tests next year - had no need for extra capital.
