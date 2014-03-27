VIENNA, March 27 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International will have to inject more capital into some eastern European units at the request of regulators taking a hard line on how robust bank balance sheets have to be, it said on Thursday.

"Generally speaking what we do see in some of our countries ... is that bank supervisors expect higher capital ratios than according to Basel III," Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told a conference call on 2013 results.

"This is why we will increase our core equity in Poland, for instance. We will do so in the Czech Republic, for instance. We already increased our capital in Slovenia, we injected new core 1 equity into Slovenia," he said.

Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl said Hungary would get more capital as well.

"In Hungary we will have further losses in 2014 and we plan that in the course of the year we will increase the capital by 105 million," he told the call.

Raiffeisen is not alone in dealing with supervisors just as tough as those in the euro zone, where big banks are undergoing a balance sheet health check led by the European Central Bank before stress tests later this year.

Erste Group Chief Risk Officer Andreas Gottschling last month cited the example of one eastern European country, which he declined to name, telling Erste to add provisions on what it considered perfectly good loans because of regulatory concerns about collateral or long maturities. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)