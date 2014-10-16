* Russian business holding up, sanctions impact limited - CFO

* Reiterates sees unspecified 2014 loss, profit return in 2015

* Management unlikely to propose dividend if RBI posts loss (Adds quotes and background)

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, Oct 16 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is doing well apart from in Ukraine and Hungary, its finance chief said on Thursday, reiterating the lender expects to make a profit in 2015 after a loss this year.

Emerging Europe's number two lender said last month it could lose as much as 500 million euros ($638.8 million) this year because of problems in two specific markets.

"We're still earning good money in many countries, we only have two countries that cause us concern," Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell said at an investment conference in Vienna, referring to Ukraine and Hungary.

Gruell said he could not comment on the outcome of stress tests on big European lenders, including RBI parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB), but he was looking forward to the Oct. 26 release date of the tests "with great confidence".

He said Western sanctions on Russia to punish Moscow for its alleged support of separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine were so far only having a single-digit million euros impact on RBI.

The bank has said the conflict in Ukraine, along with Hungary's campaign to make banks cough up money for what Budapest calls mispriced loans, were unusual items and it would make a "mid-triple-digit million euro" profit next year.

Another hit looms from Hungary should banks be forced to convert foreign-currency loans into forints next year. Gruell said he did not expect this to trigger a big "haircut" - or markdown of the loans' value - but could not rule this out.

He reiterated comments from Chief Executive Karl Sevelda this month that RBI was unlikely to pay a dividend on its 2014 results should it report a full-year loss. Gruell could not say how large the loss may be.

Gruell also said he was optimistic Austrian banks would be able to work out a deal with the government so the money they have to pay into European funds to support ailing banks can be deducted from the levy they pay in Austria.

"Banks cannot bear a double burden," he said.

He did not expect RBI to list its shares in Warsaw in the next few months. Under an agreement with local supervisors after RBI bought Polbank, the listing should take place by mid-2016, and even that date can be postponed under some circumstances.

RBI shares were up 0.9 percent at 15.215 euros by 0817 GMT, while the STOXX Europe bank sector index fell around 0.7 percent.