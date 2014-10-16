VIENNA Oct 16 Raiffeisen Bank International's
(RBI) business is doing well apart from in Ukraine and
Hungary, its finance chief said on Thursday, reiterating it
expected to make a profit in 2015 after a loss this year.
Emerging Europe's number two lender said last month it could
lose as much as 500 million euros ($638.8 million) this year
because of problems in Ukraine and Hungary.
"We're still earning good money in many countries, we only
have two countries that cause us concern," said Chief Financial
Officer Martin Gruell at an investment conference in Vienna,
referring to Ukraine and Hungary.
He said sanctions on Russia were having an impact on RBI
only in single-digit million euros so far.
RBI has said the conflict in Ukraine and Hungary's campaign
to make banks cough up money for mispriced loans were unusual
items and that it would make a "mid-triple-digit million euro"
profit next year.
Gruell reiterated comments from Chief Executive Karl Sevelda
this month that RBI was unlikely to pay a dividend on 2014
results should it report a full-year loss. Gruell could not say
how large the loss may be.
(1 US dollar = 0.7828 euro)
(Reporting By Michael Shields, writing by Shadia Nasralla)