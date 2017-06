VIENNA Jan 15 Raiffeisen Bank International Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said on Tuesday he was not aware at the moment of any need to write down the Austrian lender's goodwill along the lines of rival Erste Group's move on Tuesday.

Stepic was speaking to reporters after Erste said it was writing down goodwill by 300 million euros ($401 million), mainly on its Romanian subsidiary BCR.

($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)