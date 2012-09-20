BUDAPEST, Sept 20 Hungarian regulators said on
Thursday they had ordered the local unit of Austria's Raiffeisen
bank to repay 289.5 million forints ($1.33 million) to
customers who had been illegally charged currency conversion
fees.
The bank, which was not immediately available for comment,
was also fined 80 million forints, financial markets regulator
PSZAF added.
The bank violated a customer protection provision in
Hungary's banking code by charging a conversion fee worth up to
1 percent of monthly instalments plus handling fees on foreign
currency mortgages, PSZAF said in a statement.
The regulator added Raiffeisen's Hungarian arm had
misinterpreted the legislation when applying the fees and
ordered it to make the repayments to 26,277 clients.
($1 = 217.08 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Heavens)