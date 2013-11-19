BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
VIENNA Nov 19 Raiffeisen Bank International is examining offers for its Hungarian banking unit, central and eastern Europe's second-biggest lender said on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman confirmed a report by the Austria Press Agency that quoted her as saying: "There are interested parties in Hungary whose offers we are reviewing".
RBI had said on Monday it could not rule out an exit from Hungary, Slovenia or Ukraine, although it had no definite plans to sell its units in those markets. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.