* Hungarian unit did 55 mln euro capital hike in Q4
* Sees risk of adverse legislative impact in Hungary
* Reiterates 2014 outlook for lending, provisions
VIENNA, Jan 28 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International injected 55 million euros ($75 million)
in capital into its Hungarian banking unit at the end of last
year, it said in its prospectus for its $3.8 billion share sale.
It gave no reason for the move in Hungary, where RBI and
other lenders face adverse business conditions and could take
more hits from government policies to protect local borrowers.
"Due to the current political and economic developments in
Hungary, the group considers the risk that additional
legislative measures, which adversely affect the banking sector
as a whole and foreign banks in particular, are taken by the
Hungarian government to be significant," it said.
It cited the substantial loan losses it absorbed from the
exchange rate protection scheme Hungary implemented in 2011 to
let borrowers convert foreign currency loans into local currency
at favourable exchange rates.
It noted that the scheme has been amended to let some
borrowers who are in default for between 90 and 180 days to take
advantage of the conversion option.
Croatia's legislature has also decided to let the government
set limits on fees that banks may charge for consumer loans,
establish criteria for setting interest rates, and set maximum
interest rates, it added.
Raiffeisen reiterated its guidance from January that loans
and advances to customers should hold steady or increase
slightly in 2014, while risk provisioning was likely to stay at
2013 levels.
It has forecast 2013 provisioning to rise to 1.1-1.2 billion
euros.
This, however, excluded any surprises from ECB-led health
checks this year of big euro zone banks, it added.
