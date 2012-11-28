VIENNA Nov 28 Raiffeisen Bank International expects provisions for bad loans in problem child Hungary to improve next year and does not see a sharp worsening of the group's net interest margin, officials told a conference call with analysts.

"We will see a pickup (of Hungary provisions) in the fourth quarter. We expect that we see - if we compare 2013 with 2012 - an improvement for sure but still on a high level," Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl said on Wednesday.

Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell said he thought the negative impact from low yields on the Austrian lender's liquidity buffer would slowly disappear.

"All in all we would not expect in the coming quarters (a) further substantial deterioration of our net interest margin," he told the call after concerns about the bank's declining operating profit weighed on its shares.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)