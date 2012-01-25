(Adds details and background)
VIENNA Jan 25 Austria's Raiffeisen
Zentralbank group has achieved around 1.4 billion euros
($1.8 billion) of its campaign to meet European capital adequacy
targets by mid-year and steps worth another 1.6 billion are
under way, its listed Raiffeisen Bank International
unit said on Wednesday.
The European Banking Authority has calculated that
Raiffeisen, emerging Europe's third-biggest lender, needs to
fill a capital shortfall of around 2.1 billion euros to have
Core Tier 1 capital worth 9 percent of risk-weighted assets.
The group has said it aims to generate 3 billion euros in
all without resorting to any more state aid.
In a slide for a website presentation, the bank said it had
achieved around 1.4 billion euros so far by "cleaning up" and
reducing non-core activities, primarily market risk positions
(around 0.8 billion euros); transforming Upper Tier 2 into Core
Tier 1 capital (0.45 billion) and releasing hidden reserves and
including fourth-quarter results (0.17 billion).
In the 1.6 billion it marked as "in progress", it cited
recognition of private participation capital as EBA-compliant
Core Tier 1 capital, reduction of non-core activities such as
its trading book and business outside home markets, and
inclusion of first-half 2012 profits.
The EBA has not so far allowed banks to count privately
owned participation capital as core capital but Austrian
supervisors said on Tuesday this was still being debated.
.
Raiffeisen said if the EBA does not allow this, swapping
private participation capital into EBA-compliant capital was
still an option. The group has 1 billion euros in this form of
hybrid equity and has said half if this could count toward Core
Tier 1 capital if the EBA approves.
($1 = 0.7704 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)