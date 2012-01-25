(Adds details and background)

VIENNA Jan 25 Austria's Raiffeisen Zentralbank group has achieved around 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) of its campaign to meet European capital adequacy targets by mid-year and steps worth another 1.6 billion are under way, its listed Raiffeisen Bank International unit said on Wednesday.

The European Banking Authority has calculated that Raiffeisen, emerging Europe's third-biggest lender, needs to fill a capital shortfall of around 2.1 billion euros to have Core Tier 1 capital worth 9 percent of risk-weighted assets.

The group has said it aims to generate 3 billion euros in all without resorting to any more state aid.

In a slide for a website presentation, the bank said it had achieved around 1.4 billion euros so far by "cleaning up" and reducing non-core activities, primarily market risk positions (around 0.8 billion euros); transforming Upper Tier 2 into Core Tier 1 capital (0.45 billion) and releasing hidden reserves and including fourth-quarter results (0.17 billion).

In the 1.6 billion it marked as "in progress", it cited recognition of private participation capital as EBA-compliant Core Tier 1 capital, reduction of non-core activities such as its trading book and business outside home markets, and inclusion of first-half 2012 profits.

The EBA has not so far allowed banks to count privately owned participation capital as core capital but Austrian supervisors said on Tuesday this was still being debated. .

Raiffeisen said if the EBA does not allow this, swapping private participation capital into EBA-compliant capital was still an option. The group has 1 billion euros in this form of hybrid equity and has said half if this could count toward Core Tier 1 capital if the EBA approves. ($1 = 0.7704 euros)