VIENNA, April 11 Raiffeisen Zentralbank
is set on May 4 to nominate the head of a key shareholder in the
bank as chairman to replace Christian Konrad who has had a long
standing plan to step down after more than 10 years in the job.
Erwin Hameseder is currently managing director at holding
company Raiffeisen-Holding Niederoesterreich Wien, which is the
biggest shareholder of Raiffeisen Zentralbank.
The holding company's board plans to nominate Hameseder to
take over the role of chief shareholder representative at its
annual general meeting on May 4, Raiffeisen-Holding
Niederoesterreich Wien said in a statement on Wednesday.
The person who occupies the role of chief shareholder
representative at the regional holding company is typically also
the chairman of Raiffeisen Zentralbank.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Keiron Henderson)