* Swapping out participation capital to boost core ratio

* Group eyes 9.4 pct core tier 1 ratio by mid-year (Adds share price, background)

VIENNA, April 20 Austrian group Raiffeisen Zentralbank unveiled a plan to swap non-voting capital into ordinary shares, which European Union regulators will count as core capital, ahead of a mid-year deadline.

The unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International said on Friday it would ask shareholders to approve withdrawing around 840 million euros ($1.1 billion) participation capital issued from 2008-11 and held by its owners.

"This repurchase will be financed with fresh capital in the amount of approximately 840 million euros, which can be subscribed by the existing shareholders until May 22. Pursuant to the definition of the European Banking Authority, this capital will be considered core tier 1 capital," it said.

The transaction, which Raiffeisen had already flagged, does not affect the participation capital of RBI, it said.

Last year, the EBA identified a 2.1 billion euro capital gap Raiffeisen needed to plug to reach the 9 percent core tier 1 ratio major banks need to have by the end of June.

Raiffeisen, which had already found 1.9 billion euros, had steps for 800 million on the way, and had drawn up measures for an extra 300 million that would lead to core capital equal to 9.4 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-year, RBI said in March.

The second batch of measures include converting the privately placed participation capital and switching capital calculations to international standards from Austrian GAAP.

The final 300 million euros stemmed from expected profit in the first half of 2012 and "further capital clean-up and reduction, primarily in non-core activities".

RBI shares were up 1.4 percent to 23.175 euros by 0905 GMT, outpacing a 0.2 percent higher European banking index. ($1 = 0.7609 euro)