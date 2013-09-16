EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
VIENNA, Sept 16 Raiffeisen Bank International AG shares fell 7.3 percent in early trading on Monday after the bank raised its forecast for 2013 bad loan provisions by as much as a fifth.
Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender had previously guided for a net provisioning need at a similar level to the just over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) it booked in 2012.
Now it expects an increase to between 1.1 billion and 1.2 billion euros this year, it said in a statement late on Sunday.
($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.