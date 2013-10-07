VIENNA Oct 7 An Austrian court has cleared a
senior Raiffeisen banker of insider trading charges linked to
the 2010 merger that created Raiffeisen Bank International
.
Prosecutors had accused Manfred Url, now head of
Raiffeisen's building society, of exploiting knowledge he gained
in November 2009 of a potential merger of parent Raiffeisen
Zentralbank with its Raiffeisen International arm.
The judge ruled on Monday that Url may have had insider
information but he did not deliberately enrich himself with it,
a spokesman for the Financial Market Authority (FMA) watchdog
said.
Url, who was a top manager at Raiffeisen Zentralbank at the
time, sold shares in Raiffeisen International about a week after
hearing of the potential deal, earning a profit of around 3,000
euros ($4,100). Months later the merger went through, sending
stock in Raiffeisen International lower.
Url had denied wrongdoing and Raiffeisen had insisted that
no insider trading could have occurred because it was not clear
until after the trade that the merger would actually take place.
A spokeswoman for the Vienna provincial court said the
verdict is not yet legally binding because prosecutors and the
FMA have three days to file an appeal.
($1 = 0.7355 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)