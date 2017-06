WARSAW, June 28 The Polish Finacial Supervision Authority (KNF) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) prospectus for the Polish banking unit of Austria's Raiffeisen , Raiffeisen Bank Polska, KNF said in a statement on Wednesday.

Raiffeisen has pledged to list 15 percent of shares in Raiffeisen Bank Polska, also known as Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA, on the Warsaw bourse. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)