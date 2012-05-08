VIENNA May 8 Austrian lender Raiffeisen
Zentralbank could raise more money than originally
envisaged under its previously announced plan to swap non-voting
capital into ordinary shares.
Details of the plan published in the official business
gazette on Tuesday showed RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen
Bank International, would issue up to 1.11 million
ordinary registered shares at 1,270 euros each.
That could thus raise as much as 1.4 billion euros ($1.83
billion), more than the 840 million it had first targeted.
An RZB spokesman said the changes resulted from "technical
issues" but did not wish to elaborate.
Current shareholders have until May 22 to subscribe for two
new shares for each 11 they now hold.
Ailing shareholder Volksbanken AG, in which the
state just took a 43 percent stake, is unlikely to take part in
the exercise.
The swap generates capital that European Union regulators
will count as core capital ahead of a mid-year deadline for
major banks to have a core tier 1 ratio of 9 percent of
risk-weighted assets. The Raiffeisen group aims to have a 9.4
percent capital ratio by then.
($1 = 0.7663 euros)
