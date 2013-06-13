VIENNA, June 13 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International will eventually issue more shares to
bulk up its balance sheet but is in no rush given the low market
value of its stock, Chairman Walter Rothensteiner said on
Thursday.
"There is no question that at some stage the topic of a
capital increase will be an issue," he told reporters, but the
stock's market value at around 25 euros was well below the
equity value that he put at 35 to 40 euros.
"If the share price now rises to 50 euros for whatever
reason, then we don't have to discuss the matter for long. At
the moment it is a bit more difficult, but never say never."
Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender has repeatedly said
a share issue is an option depending on market conditions.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan)