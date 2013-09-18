BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, Sept 18 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International on Wednesday named Peter Lennkh head of its corporate customer business, turning to a group veteran to run one of its core operations.
Lennkh, 50, will also be responsible for network corporate customers and support, group products and corporate sales management and development, areas that Karl Sevelda had run for years before he was promoted to chief executive in June.
Sevelda, who had temporarily kept his old job as well, will run the division's international banking units and participations under the reorganisation, which takes effect next month, the bank said in a statement.
Lennkh, who joined the Raiffeisen group in 1988, has extensive experience in central and eastern Europe, where Raiffeisen is the second-biggest lender.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in