BRATISLAVA, Sept 6 Russian and Polish markets
are working well and loans there should rise between 14 and 15
percent in the coming two years, Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International chief Herbert Stepic told the Slovak
Hospodarske Noviny newspaper.
"Most important is that central and eastern European
countries' economies are today, from the perspective of further
development, better off than economies of the countries in the
south," Stepic said in an interview with Hospodarske Noviny.
Stepic said that unlike the euro zone peripheral countries,
central and eastern Europe (CEE) had seen a steady inflow of
foreign direct investment since 2009. He added that banks in the
region were sufficiently capitalised and loans were growing.
Raiffeisen, which vies with Erste Group Bank for
second place in the CEE region behind market leader UniCredit
Bank Austria, boosted its position this year by buying
Polbank in Poland.
There are no more takeovers in the eastern and central
Europe on the cards for now, Raiffeisen said in June.
