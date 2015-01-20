(Adds company comment, details)
VIENNA/PRAGUE Jan 20 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International is looking to sell its loss-making
internet banking unit Zuno in the Czech Republic and Slovakia,
the company said, after being saddled with losses in unstable
eastern European markets.
"We are evaluating the option to sell Zuno," Raiffeisen
spokeswoman Ingrid Krenn-Ditz said on Tuesday, confirming a
media report.
"This is in line with our strategy to restructure and/or
sell business areas or markets that need a lot of capital."
Czech daily Hospodarske Noviny reported on Tuesday that
Raiffeisen had sent initial offers to potential buyers of Zuno,
and that binding offers are due by mid-February.
The newspaper said most of Zuno's customers only used it for
a small number of services and had another primary bank, and
that it had lent out only 7 percent of its deposits.
Raiffeisen shares were up 3 percent on Tuesday, after
hitting record lows in the previous session.
A Zuno spokesman declined to comment on the possible sale.
The online bank has around 250,000 customers, mostly in the
Czech Republic.
Raiffeisen said this month it was reviewing all its
businesses and could exit some markets this year, as instability
in eastern Europe took a toll on Austrian banks with exposure in
former Soviet Union countries.
The bank increased its estimates for bad loan provisions due
to increasing violence in Ukraine, and said its 2014 loss could
exceed the 500 million euros ($580 million) forecast if it needs
to write down its business in Russia.
Nonetheless, Raiffeisen's main Czech unit, separate from
Zuno, reported a net profit of 1.6 billion crowns ($66.46
million) in the first nine months of 2014.
It is the fifth biggest group in the Czech market, which has
been an important profit driver for western lenders like
Austrian Erste Group Bank or Belgian KBC but
has also seen growing competition from smaller lenders in recent
years.
