VIENNA May 11 Raiffeisen Bank International's shares dropped 10 percent on Wednesday after the bank said a proposed merger with its parent company could have implications for its capital reserves.

RBI and its majority owner, unlisted Raiffeisen Zentralbank , said late on Tuesday they would look at a potential merger to simplify their structure and boost Raiffeisen Zentralbank's (RZB) capital.

RBI Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said a merger might force his bank, which is focused on central and eastern Europe, to alter its capital reserve ratio target, used by regulators to gauge a bank's health. He also said the merger would bring only limited cost savings.

"Should a transaction take place, the risk profile and regulatory requirements may change, which could lead to an adjustment of the capital target," Sevelda said on a conference call with analysts.

RBI aims to have a common equity tier 1 ratio, a measure of a bank's financial strength, of 12 percent by the end of 2017. It is already at 11.5 percent, according to its first-quarter results released on Tuesday.

Parent RZB's common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.3 percent at the end of last year.

"Capital constraints at the RZB level seem to be the prompt for a potential merger," Barclays analysts said in a note. "At this stage, we have very little visibility on the impact a transaction might have for RBI shareholders."

The merger plan follows months of speculation about potential action to simplify the banks' corporate structure and bolster RZB's capital.

RZB owns 60.7 percent of listed RBI and RZB is in turn owned by provincial lenders the Raiffeisen Landesbanken.

"The primary objectives would be simplification of the corporate structure and adapting the group more closely to regulatory requirements by improving capital utilisation efficiency at group level," Sevelda said.

But he also said it was too early to say what would happen either to RZB's significant company holdings, including a stake of more than 30 percent in insurer Uniqa, or in terms of capital.

His counterpart at RZB, Walther Rothensteiner, was more direct on the reasons behind the proposed merger.

"It is without doubt a late adjustment to Basel III and its changed view on capital calculations," Rothensteiner said in an interview with in-house publication Raiffeisenzeitung, referring to the Basel III international rules for banks.

RBI has said that a merger would improve RZB's capital ratio because of the way capital is calculated under the Basel III rules. Under those rules, RBI capital reserves that exceed the minimum requirement cannot count towards RZB's own capital ratio. A merger would eliminate that effect.

The review of the proposed merger is due to be completed within six months, though Sevelda said any deal was likely to close in the first half of next year. It will also not affect RBI's stock exchange listing, the bank said.

RBI's shares were down 9.7 percent by 1214 GMT, dragging down the European banking index, which was down 1.9 percent.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy, Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Kirsti Knolle. Editing by Jane Merriman)