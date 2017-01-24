(Adds detail on merger, shareholder comment)

VIENNA Jan 24 Shareholders in Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International have approved its merger with its majority owner in a plan aimed primarily at strengthening their capital base.

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), which operates across central and eastern Europe, and its majority owner Raiffeisen Zentralbank together came third-last in a stress test of 51 major European lenders last year, increasing pressure on Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) to take action.

A special meeting of RBI's shareholders on Tuesday gave final approval for the merger by 99.4 percent to 0.6 percent, with 73.5 percent of the share capital represented at the meeting.

Before the vote, RBI's management underlined the main rationale - improving RZB's capital position - which the merger will achieve thanks partly to accounting rules that currently do not let it count all of RBI's capital as its own.

"The elimination of the minority deduction also makes it easier to increase regulatory capital in the future, whether through earnings retention or issuance," RBI Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said, referring to the accounting effect linked to minority deductions.

More immediately, the merged company would have a lower capital adequacy ratio and its ability to weather shocks - than RBI's.

The merged bank would have a fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio of 11.3 percent of risk-weighted assets as of the end of last September, less than RBI's 12.3 percent at the same point. RZB's stood at 10.6 percent at the end of June, the last available figure.

The combined bank's target is 12 percent by the end of 2017.

The merger would also simplify the group's complex structure. RZB owns 60.7 percent of RBI, and is in turn mainly owned by the cooperative Raiffeisen group's regional Landesbanken units.

Under the plan RBI will acquire RZB in an all-share deal under which it increase its share capital by 10.9 percent. The Landesbanken will hold 58.8 percent of the merged entity.

Although many saw Tuesday's approval as a foregone conclusion, some smaller shareholders said the plan, known as R2, was not ambitious enough and should have been extended to include the Landesbanken.

"Many of us would rather be voting on R3 or as much as R10," said investor Rupert-Heinrich Staller, referring to the number of branches of institutions in the Raiffeisen constellation that could have been included in the merger plan.

Walter Rothensteiner, the head of RZB, has said other mergers within the group might happen but only at a later date. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Ruth Pitchford, Greg Mahlich)