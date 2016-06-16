VIENNA, June 16 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International said on Thursday it and its parent company Raiffeisen Zentralbank aimed to decide in September whether they should merge.

The companies announced last month that they were considering joining, a move aimed largely at bolstering Raiffeisen Zentralbank's (RZB) ratio of capital reserves but also at streamlining their group's structure.

"The intensive review period [into the feasibility of a merger] is underway, which we would like to finish by September of this year," Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told his bank's annual shareholder meeting.

Although it is too early to give many specifics such as the rate at which shares in either company would be exchanged, RBI said a capital increase would be needed to provide stock to current Raiffeisen Zentralbank shareholders.

"No public capital increase is planned," RBI finance chief Martin Gruell said.

"But naturally in the course of a merger it would come ... technically to a capital increase because in exchange the current RZB shareholders would receive RBI shares as compensation," he added. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Francois Murphy; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)