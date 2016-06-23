VIENNA, June 23 The head of unlisted Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank is "relatively certain" a merger with its listed unit Raiffeisen Bank International will go ahead, he said on Thursday.

The two companies have said they are considering a merger, and Raiffeisen Zentralbank chief Walter Rothensteiner repeated that they aim to reach a decision by the end of September on whether to go ahead with it.

"If we were not relatively certain that we will make this happen we would not have started it," Rothensteiner told an economic reporters' club. (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich)