VIENNA, Sept 21 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International and its parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank have deferred a decision on whether to merge, a plan aimed at boosting their capital reserves after they came third-last in European stress tests.

"The management boards of RZB and RBI would like to advise that the merger evaluation is now in its final stages," the banks said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening, using abbreviations for their names.

"The results are expected at the beginning of October," they said, apparently referring to a 'go/no-go' decision that they had said would be reached in September, and had been expected to come this week. No reason for the delay was given. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Susan Fenton)