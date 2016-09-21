VIENNA, Sept 21 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank
International and its parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank
have deferred a decision on whether to merge, a plan
aimed at boosting their capital reserves after they came
third-last in European stress tests.
"The management boards of RZB and RBI would like to advise
that the merger evaluation is now in its final stages," the
banks said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening, using
abbreviations for their names.
"The results are expected at the beginning of October,"
they said, apparently referring to a 'go/no-go' decision that
they had said would be reached in September, and had been
expected to come this week. No reason for the delay was given.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Susan Fenton)