VIENNA, April 25 Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich, one of the Austrian regional banks that together own most of Raiffeisen Bank International, has no interest in merging with RBI or selling its stake in it, its chief has said.

"Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich currently has no interest in selling shares in RBI," Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich's chief Heinrich Schaller, a heavyweight within the cooperative Raiffeisen group, told a news conference.

Presenting his bank's earnings for 2016, which showed a 33 percent drop in net profit due largely to a fall in earnings from financial instruments, Schaller said he ruled out a merger between his bank and RBI in the coming years and that he expected RBI to pay a dividend for 2017.

RLB Oberoesterreich owns 9.5 percent of RBI. It and seven other Landesbanken in the Raiffeisen constellation together own 58.8 percent of Raiffeisen Bank International.

