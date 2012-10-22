VIENNA Oct 22 Austrian prosecutors are investigating managers at Raiffeisen Bank on suspicion of insider trading in connection with the 2010 merger of Raiffeisen International and Raiffeisen Zentralbank, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said.

Some 15 people are suspected of involvement in selling shares in Raiffeisen International before the announcement of the merger, which sent its stock down at the time.

Prosecutors have been investigating the affair for a few months following a complaint from Austria's financial and markets regulator, the FMA, the spokesman said on Monday, confirming a report in Profil magazine.

Raiffeisen said no insider trading could have occurred because it was not clear until after the trades had happened that the merger would actually go through.

"There could not even have been the theoretical possibility of improperly using this information," a spokesman for Raiffeisen said.

The prosecutor's spokesman said because the number of people and the sum of money involved - 87,000 euros ($113,000) - were quite low, the investigation should be able to be completed in a matter of months.

An FMA spokesman confirmed the regulator had submitted the complaint and said it would work with prosecutors as required on the investigation.

($1 = 0.7674 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Sophie Walker)