VIENNA Oct 6 Raiffeisen Bank International
and its parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank on
Thursday left open the issue of who will lead them if their
planned merger is completed, and also said talks on the price
would continue.
RBI Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said a planned sale of
Polish business Polbank was one of the reasons the two banks had
agreed only on a range for the number of Raiffeisen Bank
International (RBI) shares that Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB)
shareholders would receive in exchange for RZB becoming part of
RBI.
RBI and unlisted RZB said on Wednesday they had decided to
go ahead with their proposed merger aimed primarily at boosting
RZB's capital buffer.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy. Editing by Jane Merriman)